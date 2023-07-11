THIS 1961 FORD Galaxie was among the nearly 250 cars that filled McCurdy Park on Tuesday, July 4 for the 28th-annual 4th of July Car Show. The Mayberry Sheriff-inspired cruiser comes complete with bandages, bullet holes and a few dings for character. This year’s car show was sponsored by Mid Michigan Monument and Auto Zone and was hosted by Mike and Rachel White and friends. The event also included music and entertainment by DJ Scott Cool.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)