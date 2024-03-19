THE 2028 Shiawassee Scholars.

(Courtesy Photo/ Keith Kingsbury of Time Out Photography)

The Shiawassee Scholars Program identifies academically talented 8th graders who achieved the highest scores in Shiawassee County on the SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test). The 2028 Shiawassee Scholars class inductees are, in alphabetical order: Elliot Bohinski (Morrice), Jack Buckland (Laingsburg), Isaac Butts (Owosso), Meriel Burley (Laingsburg), Mason Carignan (Corunna), Abby Crandell (Owosso), Evan Cunningham (Corunna), Raegan Cousineau (Laingsburg), Tye DeLorge (Corunna), Parker Dennis (Durand), Emma DeShone (Laingsburg), Jackson Donley (Corunna), Ella Dorman (Laingsburg), Brody Dowen (Corunna), Anabella Drauch (Durand), Enoch Fountain (Perry), Cooper Golab (Corunna), Jackson Griffin (Owosso), Grayson Groshong (Perry), Abigail Harper (Byron), Samuel Heslip (New Lothrop), Jayden Hodges (Laingsburg), Charles Hoskins (Byron), Levi James (Laingsburg), Benjamin Justice (Corunna), Brady Kohlmann (New Lothrop), Harmony Kwiatkowski (Corunna), Caleb LeCureux (Corunna), Evelyn Lindberg (Corunna), Parker Livingston (Owosso), Rory Matthews (New Lothrop), Benjamin Meyer (Corunna), Lorelai Miller (Corunna), Addison Minto (Durand), Aimee Montoto (Corunna), Jacob Moore (Owosso), Sylvia Passow (Owosso), Katherine Ramos (Corunna), Mackenzie Roush (Byron), Navraaj Singh (Owosso), Miriam Skarich (Owosso), Saige Stone (Perry), Lillian Smith (Durand), Knatalie Taylor (Perry), Brayden Williamson (Corunna), Cooper Wisler (Owosso) and Mya Zofchak (Corunna).

The Shiawassee Scholars Program provides resources and support to academically talented high school students to reach their full potential and is a partnership between the Cook Family Foundation and the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District. Shiawassee Scholars are provided opportunities to experience accelerated academic programs, a three-day trip to the University of Michigan and informational college and career planning assistance. The program began in 1999 and has recognized more than 1,200 scholars, many of whom have graduated from the University of Michigan and other top colleges.

For more information about the Shiawassee Scholars, contact Kelsee Gewirtz at the Shiawassee RESD by calling (989) 743-6102 or gewirtz@sresd.org.