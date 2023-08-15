THE SHIAWASSEE County Fair Queen Pageant was held Saturday, Aug. 5. Emma Challender was named queen and Mikayla Wachowicz was named Attendant.

(Courtesy Photo)

Queen Emma Challender is the 18-year-old daughter of Robert and Nicole Challender. Emma is a 2023 graduate of Corunna High School, and she will be attending Michigan State University in the fall to pursue a degree in Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources Education. In her spare time, Emma enjoys showing her swine throughout Michigan, playing tennis and teaching others how to show swine. Emma is currently serving as the Michigan FFA Region IV State Vice President. She is involved in the Boots N Bales 4-H club and is a Junior Fair Board member. Emma is sponsored by Grombir Transport.

Attendant Mikayla Wachowicz is the daughter of Mike Wachowicz of Bancroft. A 2023 graduate from Corunna High School, she will be continuing her education at MSU for livestock this upcoming fall. Mikayla is an active member in 4-H, NHS and participated on the varsity girls track and field team. She shows beef and swine at the Shiawassee County Fair and has shown horses in the past as well. In her spare time, she likes to be creative, work with her 4-H projects and spend time with friends. Mikayla is being sponsored by Ordway’s Body Shop.

The seven candidates went through an interview process on Thursday, July 27, along with the pageant itself on Saturday, Aug. 5, where they gave a short speech and answered questions.

The queen and attendant are our goodwill ambassadors for the fair – in addition to fair week, they attend various events, including parades, festivals and community events throughout the year.