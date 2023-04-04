RECENT WINNERS in this year’s 2023 Owosso Musicale Student Auditions were awarded their prizes at a March performance at Christ Episcopal Church. Winners are: Anna Strong, first place Jr. High; Kacey Elliott, first place Sr. High and Jordyn Pangborn, second place Sr. High. Mallory Botos, college freshmen, was awarded the Leon Montague Award. Shiawassee County students in Middle School, High School or College are eligible to audition for awards. Next year’s auditions are in February and awards will be given in March.

(Courtesy Photo)