DENICE GRACE was named 2023 Curwood Festival Grand Marshal on Wednesday, April 12 by the Curwood Festival Board of Directors. The announcement came in front of a packed house at Tanglewood Restaurant & Lounge, which is located inside the Comstock Inn and Conference Center in Owosso. Dave Hood, of the Schluckebier Hood Wealth Management Group of Stifel, the grand marshal sponsor made the announcement and presented Grace a bouquet. Grace serves as the head docent at Owosso’s Curwood Castle and is a renowned local historian.

The surprise announcement left Grace tearful and speechless, but she promised to craft a more thoughtful speech for the Curwood Festival opening ceremony on Thursday, June 1. Denice was nominated by six individuals and she was chosen from a pool of 13 nominees. Here are some of the kind statements given in support of Grace’s nomination: “I would like to nominate Denice Grace for Curwood Grand Marshal. To me, there is no one that knows more about Curwood Castle and James Oliver Curwood than Denice, the ‘Queen of the Castle.’ She has done so much for the castle, whether it be calling, emailing or just asking questions to the many people that have knowledge of Curwood. She spends endless hours researching artifacts and show pieces to display at the castle so visitors can enjoy our piece of history.”

“Denice has been the head docent at Curwood Castle for the last 10 years. She strives to make everyone’s visit to the castle a lasting and memorable one. She has studied, researched and comprised displays of Owosso’s history and great residents in her displays every 3 months at the castle. She is also a committee member of the Owosso Historical Commission, she has served many terms on the Owosso Library board and has served on the Curwood Festival board.”

“Denice is a very dedicated representative of our city and goes above and beyond for many of the activities and events that are central to the success of Curwood Castle, but also the whole Curwood experience in Owosso, including our annual festival and parade. I truly believe that Denice is deserving of this honor, and I also believe that it would be very fitting this year, as it is the 100th anniversary of Curwood Castle.”

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)