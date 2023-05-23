PAUL SCHLUCKEBIER was surprised at his office at Stifel on Tuesday, May 16 with the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce 2023 Citizen of the Year award. Tom Campbell, Publisher of The Argus-Press and sponsor of the 2023 Citizen of the Year award was on hand to surprise Paul. Paul was nominated by Ann Bentley.

Paul said, “I’m thrilled to receive the award. I’m pleased to be able to support the community when we can. We encourage growth in the community and nothing is more important to us than the people here. Our preference is to encourage youth and support their endeavors.”

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)