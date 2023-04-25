2023 CAMEL CUP Winner, Recreation Warehouse was honored Wednesday, April 19 by Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis members and the American Red Cross in Shiawassee County members. The 2023 Camel Cup was held Saturday, March 11 at The Z Hall. Recreation Warehouse owner, Don Pirochta and office manager, Amanda Treloar are shown holding their trophies.

There were 24 camels entered into the competition and almost $7,000 was raised to benefit the Red Cross. Since the event, The American Red Cross of Shiawassee County has provided service to two house fires, an apartment fire and installed smoke alarms.

Blood drives are held every second Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the Corunna VFW Post #4005. To register call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)