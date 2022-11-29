KENDRA NICHOLS, fundraising for the Shiawassee Humane Society, was crowned the 2022 Owosso Glow Queen on Friday, Nov. 18 at Curwood Castle. Nichols organized and participated in several recent fundraising efforts including Karaoke Night at the Korner Pub in Owosso, Bowling for Paws and also Santa Paws Fur a Cause (pet photos with Santa at Magoo’s). Nichols successfully raised $11,000 in support of the Shiawassee Humane Society – a local nonprofit on Bennington Road.

Nichols owns and operates Elite Learning Center in Corunna, heads the annual Curwood pageant contest and has been involved in a number of fundraising activities in the community. Her campaign committee included Kayla Morell, Erika Tyrell and Gerlande Bellegarde-Nichols.

As the new Glow Queen, Nichols will be featured in the Owosso Glow Parade on Friday evening, Nov. 25.

Nichols is also the current Pure International Ms. Elite Stars & Stripes USA, having participated and won that pageant.

(Courtesy Photo)