The ATHENA Award is an international award presented to an exceptional individual who has achieved excellence in their business or profession, has served the community in a meaningful way and has assisted women in reaching their full potential. The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce became involved in the ATHENA Program in 1988 and the award has been presented locally for thirty-five years. The Schluckebier Hood Wealth Management Group of Stifel is the presenting sponsor of the ATHENA Award in Shiawassee County.

The 2022 ATHENA Award Recipient is Ruthann Liagre of Owosso. Liagre enjoyed a distinguished and accomplished career in human resources, culminating with her move to Owosso as the Vice President of Human Resources for Memorial Healthcare. She is the epitome of a strong female role model. Her “lead by example” approach and strong convictions for equality and inclusion have inspired many women to be their best selves.

Liagre is active and well connected in the community. She is a board member of SafeCenter, Owosso Community Foundation and the Community Theatre Association of Michigan. Additionally, Liagre is a former board member of the local United Way, volunteers for several committees for the Lebowsky Center of the Performing Arts and is a member of the Owosso Rotary Club. Liagre’s thirty-year career as a human resources professional includes the Detroit Medical Center and Bon Secours before moving to Shiawassee County. As the Vice President of Human Resources for Memorial Healthcare, she has mentored and counseled many professional women toward career advancement and development. Together with her husband, Phil Liagre, they have five children, ten grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

The award nominators stated, “The greatest gift Ruthann has given me is a listening ear. She has a knack for listening without judgment and always brings a new perspective for consideration. She is always authentic, compassionate and caring, always thinking of others before herself.”

Liagre will be formally honored at the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce 2022 Annual Dinner and Awards Night on Thursday, June 9 at The Z Hall in Owosso. Tickets are available for online purchase at www.shiawasseechamber.org.

