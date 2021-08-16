CHANGING UP A FEW TRADITIONS – The 2021 Shiawassee County Fair Queen Pageant was held on Saturday, Aug. 7, a few months later than in recent years. Two contestants competed for the title. Amara Jackson was crowned fair queen and Sydney Cairns was crowned her attendant.

Queen Amara Jackson (third from left), 17, is the daughter of Amy Zdunic Jackson of Durand. She recently graduated from Corunna High School where she has been an active member of the FFA, band, student council, 4-H, National Honors Society and the girl’s varsity swim and dive team. Jackson also dances with Ashleigh’s Dance Shack and is a fair board junior advisor. She plans to attend Lansing Community College in the fall to major in communications. Jackson was sponsored by Harvest Mills, Inc.

Attendant Sydney Cairns (second from left), 20, is the daughter of Vicki Karrer and Kit Cairns of Owosso. She graduated from Owosso High School in 2019 and is currently studying electrical engineering at Eastern Michigan University. She is involved in the Rangers’ 4-H Club, coaches the Owosso Equestrian Team and is a junior fair board member. Cairns was sponsored by Young Chevrolet.

The queen and her attendant were joined by 2019 Shiawassee County Fair Queen Reanna Byrnes (far right) and her attendant Haley Zdunic (far left).

Both Jackson and Cairns were kept very busy throughout the 2021 Shiawassee County Fair and were spotted several times visiting various barns and distributing trophies.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)