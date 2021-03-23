THE 2021 RAILROAD DAYS COURT includes (right) Queen Shelby Leydig, Attendant Mia Coleman, Prince Liam Allred and Princess Adyson Chapman.

The prince and princess positions are based on fundraising efforts. The queen and attendant positions are judged on an essay, answers to questions, poise, presentation, confidence, personality and clarity of speech.

Prince Liam Allred will receive $100 scholarship sponsored through Randy Wise of Durand. Allred is the son of Ryan and Kristin Allred of Gaines. He is a 1st-grader at Bertha Neal Elementary School. He is sponsored by Riverside Market.

Princess Adyson Chapman will receive $100 scholarship sponsored through the Bancroft Lioness Club. Chapman is the daughter of Ron and Jamie Chapman of Durand. She is a 3rd-grader at Robert Kerr Elementary. She is sponsored by Coffield Oil/Marathon of Durand.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)