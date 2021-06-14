RAISING $29,574 FOR FIDDLER’S GREEN in Corunna, Jon Clough won the 2021 Mr. Owosso title Saturday evening, June 5 during the Curwood Festival. Clough relieves former 2019 Mr. Owosso Justin Horvath who was honored to carry the title for two years since the 2020 Curwood Festival was cancelled due to the pandemic. Horvath remained active as Mr. Owosso, continuing to honor his hometown in numerous ways.

Four candidates in total competed for the title, collecting over $69,000 for their various charities of choice. The four candidates were Clough, Chris Owens for the Owosso Masonic Lodge, Dr. Michael Kramer for the Shiawassee Family YMCA and Travis Schneider for the Shiawassee Firefighters Memorial to be constructed in Corunna.

The competition/talent contest took place Saturday on Comstock Street near Roma’s Back Door in downtown Owosso. Organizer Joe Petersen presented all of the candidates to the public. The competition is always an energetic and fun event with lots of whimsical activities.

Shown during the Wednesday evening check presentation in front of the historic Curwood Castle were (from left) Travis Schneider, Jeff Watling, Jon Clough, Tim Alderman, Chris Owens and Russ Seigel. Dr. Michael Kramer was unavailable.

Jon Clough ran for the title to honor the memory of his son, Mark Clough, who was a strong supporter of Fiddler’s Green in Corunna. Mark Clough, 57, died only two week prior to announcing his plans to run for Mr. Owosso, so his father decided to carry his son’s mission forward.

Clough shared that his son “was just so happy helping someone else” with his involvement at Fiddler’s Green. “Mark felt it was more important to give back and help someone else more than himself.”

Mark’s mother, Clara, shared, “He was a very giving person. Even when he really was needing help, too.”

Mark had been a popular teacher, coach and loving father of five children. He also had three grandchildren.

Clough said he hopes to have the Mr. Owosso trophy along with a photo of his son on display at Fiddler’s Green until the trophy is presented to another winner in 2022.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)