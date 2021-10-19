OAKLEY TEEN CLAUDIA KENNY (3rd from left), 14, was crowned 2021 Miss Sunrise Outstanding Teen – after competing in various Miss America Organization pageants – at the pageant at Alcona High School on Saturday, Oct. 9. Kenny was also the selected Talent winner, winning a $100 cash prize for her energetic tap to Dancin’ Fool.

As the winner, she earned her entry into the 2022 Miss Michigan Outstanding Teen pageant next June held at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon where she will compete with other local title-holders.

First runner-up was Kamryn Chasnis of Saginaw and 2nd runner-up was Libbie Tacia of Big Rapids. Iyla O’Connor of St. Clair Shores, was crowned Miss Sunrise Side.

Kenny is the daughter of Dan and Brandy Kenny of Oakley. She is a freshman at Chesaning High School.

(Courtesy Photo/Doug King)