CHARLES KINCAID, who is known as Chuck, was announced as the 2021 Curwood Heritage Parade Grand Marshal in a surprise gathering behind the Owosso Public Safety building on Wednesday morning, May 19.

Kevin Lenkart and Mike Olsey of Owosso Public Safety, nominated Kincaid, the parking enforcement officer for the city. Kincaid has been employed with the police department for over 22 years. Using a Fit Bit, Kincaid has estimated he walks roughly 10,000 to 15,000 steps in the downtown area on a workday. He shared that since he got his Fit Bit in January 2012, he has walked almost 23,000,000 steps – estimating that during his career, he has walked between 25,000 and 30,000 miles.

In a letter presented by Karen Harris from the Curwood Festival Board, she shared that Kincaid grew up in West Virginia. Having ambitions to attend college to become a minister, he moved to Owosso in 1951 at just 16. He met his future wife, Nadine (above), while attending college and they have been married for 69 years. They have three sons.

Kincaid has been a member of Kiwanis for 27 years, currently serving as treasurer. He has been president of the group three times and at one point, was the governor of the state Kiwanis organization.

He has attended GracePointe Wesleyan since 1951 and is an usher in his church.

“Most of you have seen Chuck walking the streets or maybe he has even stopped into your downtown business for a friendly hello. Chuck’s title with the city of Owosso is parking enforcement officer. However, he is an ambassador for the city, always lending a friendly smile and wave while still performing his duties,” Harris shared. “Downtown residents and business owners truly appreciate Chuck as he spreads goodwill throughout the downtown community.”

The Curwood Festival Board is pleased to announce Kincaid as grand marshal, particularly after the cancellation of the 2020 festival because of the pandemic. The festival will be held Thursday,

June 3 through Sunday, June 6. Many traditional activities will be offered, though some alterations have been made due to COVID-19. The Curwood Heritage Parade will be held Saturday, June 5.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)