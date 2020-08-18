Due to the recent executive order affecting outdoor gatherings, the Oktoberfest planning committee has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event. Oktoberfest requires several months of advance preparation, therefore the decision to cancel the “Biergarten” and polka dance had to be made now. The committee is working hard to coordinate a few fun events for Saturday, Oct. 10. Further information will be available on the Oktoberfest in Owosso Facebook page.

“We are saddened to announce the cancellation of Oktoberfest 2020. Eighty percent of the event’s budget is spent locally and hundreds of out-of-town visitors also add revenue to our local economy. Local festivals, fairs and events have far more economic impact than many may realize,” said Chamber President/CEO Jeff Deason.

He continued, “We were hopeful that we could celebrate with everyone in October but our current situation makes that impossible. We thank all of you, whether you’re one of our many sponsors, local business vendors, volunteers or patrons and we look forward to celebrating Oktoberfest with you once again on October 8 and 9 in 2021. Stay Safe and Ein Prosit!”