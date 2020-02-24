THE SHIAWASSEE CONSERVATION ASSOCIATION hosted the 2020 Gun & Knife show on Sunday, Feb. 16. A number of vendors were set up by shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday morning at the historic N. M-52 location. Along with the guns, knives and ammunition offered were a number of ornamental knives and swords. One vendor even had a small jewelry display. Representatives of the Second Amendment Sanctuary Resolution movement found on social media had a table at the show, as well.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)