THE FRIENDS of the Shiawassee River (FOSR) 2020 cleanup event concluded on Sunday, Aug. 2. The FOSR’s annual cleanup is usually a one-day event, but due to health guidelines implemented in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s cleanup stretched over nine days, beginning Saturday, July 25.

To avoid large gatherings, the FOSR instead encouraged volunteers to work in small groups of their choosing and pick which stretch of the river they would like to clean. Each participant received a gift card and a special edition 2020 FOSR river cleanup t-shirt.

The FOSR encourages everyone to consider cleaning the river a never-ending mission; to take the lead and help watch over our precious Shiawassee year ‘round. To become a member of the FOSR, or to make a financial contribution, visit www.shiawasseeriver.org/Membership.

This group of veteran river stewards – (from left) Phil Hathaway, Becky Good, Bob Dumond and Kevin Smith – was one of many groups that volunteered for the 2020 Friends of the Shiawassee River cleanup event. The crew also included John Messmer and Gary Burk. They cleaned part-way to the Meridian Brick causeway from the Brady Street launch in Corunna, and back to Brady Street. The bigger items retrieved included two steel drums, 20 tires and 2-and-a-half outboard motors.

To learn more about the Friends of the Shiawassee River, visit www.shiawasseeriver.org.

(Courtesy Photo)