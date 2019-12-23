THE 2019 ATHENA AWARD recipient is Cindy Schluckebier. The surprise announcement was formally made at Memorial Healthcare on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Schluckebier is shown in the center beside the 2018 ATHENA Award recipient, Shelly Ochodnicky. Surrounding Schluckebier are Memorial Healthcare representatives, SRCC members, assorted community leaders and close friends.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

The ATHENA Award is an international award presented to an exceptional individual who has achieved excellence in his/her business or profession, has served the community in a meaningful way, and has assisted women in reaching their full potential. The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC) became involved in the ATHENA Program in 1988 and the award has been presented locally for thirty-three years. The Schluckebier Hood Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors of Owosso is the presenting sponsor of the ATHENA Award in Shiawassee County.

The 2020 ATHENA Award Recipient is Cindy Schluckebier of Owosso. Cindy spent many years giving her time and talent to several causes in Shiawassee County, such as working at the Baby Pantry as a volunteer, mentoring elementary students to improve their reading skills at Owosso Public Schools, or coaching YMCA youth teams. She has worked with young girls to improve their mental and physical self-worth as a coach and mentor with Girls on the Run. Cindy has volunteered at every level of Owosso Public Schools. She could be found helping in the classroom, on field trips, and working with Lincoln School students to improve their life skills. Cindy has taught many students in Sunday school at First United Methodist Church, where she has also served on various other church committees. She serves as a member of the Memorial Healthcare Foundation and currently holds the title of President. She also enjoys volunteering for the Shiawassee Regional Chamber’s annual Oktoberfest event.

In 2016, Cindy spearheaded a new organization, 100+ Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area. She set the goal for 100 women to attend the first meeting, which was quickly surpassed. With her can-do attitude, today, the group has over 200 members and has made a powerful impact within our community. Many women joined the group as first-time benefactors. This group has empowered women to give collectively for the greater good of our area nonprofits.

The award nominators stated, “Many describe Cindy as a professional volunteer. She takes her job very seriously. She’s hardworking, dedicated and is always the most enthusiastic member of the team. The organizations in which she serves are certainly better because of the extra dose of passion she provides through her involvement.”

Cindy and her husband Paul reside in Owosso Charter Township and together they have three children: Stacey, Kelly and Peter.

Schluckebier will be formally honored at the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce 2020 Annual Dinner and Awards Night on Thursday, Feb. 6 at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center in Owosso. Tickets are available for online purchase at www.shiawasseechamber.org.