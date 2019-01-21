BRENDA BRUCE was surprised on Thursday, Jan. 17 at The Armory in Owosso as the recipient of the 2019 Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC) Mission Award. The Mission Award was established in 1998 to recognize an individual or organization that has assisted the SRCC staff in meeting the mission of the SRCC. The staff nominates an individual who demonstrates a strong commitment to the SRCC and gives generously of their time and talent. Brenda (holding flowers) is a brand solutions consultant for AZEE Business Solutions in downtown Owosso.

SRCC President/CEO Jeff Deason (left) said, “As an Armory tenant, Brenda often helps with building opportunities and tenant communications. She is never hesitant to roll up her sleeves and assist our staff no matter the project or event. We are fortunate to have her here!”

Brenda chairs the Shiawassee Connections group that meets two times a month at The Armory. The group is a collection of SRCC members committed to each other’s success through networking and the passing of leads and sharing of marketing strategies. The group has had significant growth in both number and diversity of businesses in the last year.

Early in her career, Brenda was an elementary school teacher for 10 years in both Arizona and Michigan. She took some time off to be a stay-at-home mom and now works in brand consulting. Brenda is very active in her church, Immanuel Baptist in Corunna, serving on the hospitality and event planning committees. She and her husband, Rob, have four children and they reside in Gaines.

The Mission Award will be formally presented at the SRCC 2019 Annual Dinner and Awards Night on Thursday, Jan. 24 at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center in Owosso. Tickets are available at the chamber office or online at www.shiawassseechamber.org.

