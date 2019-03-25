THE SHIAWASSEE FAIR QUEEN PAGEANT was held on Saturday, March 16 in the community room at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds. Six candidates competed for the title, including Vanessa Bowers, Reanna Byrnes, Madison Pellman, Grace Sayles, Sky-Lynn Woolworth and Haley Zdunic.

Taking the title of 2019 Shiawassee County Fair Queen was Reanna Byrnes (right). Her attendant will be Haley Zdunic. Byrnes is the 18-year-old daughter of Robert and Melissa Byrnes of Laingsburg. Zdunic is the 16-year-old daughter of Levi and Theresa Zdunic. She attends Durand High School.

The 2019 Shiawassee County Fair will be held Sunday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 10.

