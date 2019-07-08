THE MORRICE state championship varsity football team was selected to grand marshal the 2019 Morrice Homecoming parade, which took place on Saturday, June 29. The team finished the 2018 season a perfect 13-0, capturing the 8-Man Division 1 state championship with a 44-16 defeat of Pickford on Oct. 25, 2018. The team is coached by Kendall Crocket, who was named the 8-Man Division 1 Coach of the Year for 2018, Crocket’s fifth season at the helm of the Morrice football program.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)