THE 2019 MISS CURWOOD Festival Queen & Princess Pageant was held on Saturday, March 9 at the Lebowsky Studio Theater in Owosso. The 14 candidates – 10 Princess candidates and four Queen candidates – took the stage in front of a crowded theater full of family, friends, Miss Curwood Pageant organizers and judges, and six young ladies came out victorious to earn their place in Owosso history as the 2019 Miss Curwood Festival Court.

The 2019 Miss Curwood Festival is MacKenon Tyrell, and her attendants are McKenna Sovis and Olivia Bernard. The 2019 Curwood Princess is Anna Gobel, and rounding out her court are Katie Salander and Taylor Friend.

Tyrell, 17, sponsored by Hi-Quality Glass, is a junior at Owosso High School and the daughter of Robert and Erika Tyrrell. Sovis, 17, sponsored by Looks Unlimited, is also a junior at Owosso High School and is the daughter of Rob and Missy Sovis. Bernard, 18, sponsored by Birch & Elm, is a 2018 graduate of Owosso High School and the daughter of Daniel and Bridget Bernard.

Emerging from the crowded field of candidates to earn the Princess crown was Gobel, 9, who is in the 4th-grade at Central Elementary in Owosso and is the daughter of Phil and Margaret Gobel. Salander, 9, is in the 4th-grade at Central Elementary and is the daughter of Guy and Audrey Salander. Friend, 9, is in the 3rd-grade at Central Elementary and is the daughter of Matt and Megan Friend.

The 2019 Miss Curwood Festival Court members received their crowns and sashes from the 2018 royalty, Queen MaryKate Wright and her court member, Haley Rothe, 2018 Princess Nevaeh LeConte and her court member, Summer Wright.

The pageant judging panel for the 2019 Miss Curwood Festival Queen & Princess Pageant was comprised of Becky Butcher, Wendy Hay, Edward Railing, Melinda Soule and Rachel Schlater-Stehlik. The Queen candidate preliminary judges were Josh Adams, Denice Grace and Bobbi Fuller.

Shown on-stage at the Lebowsky Studio Theater at the conclusion of the pageant are 2019 Miss Curwood Festival Court members (front row, from left) Katie Salander, Anna Gobel and Taylor Friend, along with (back row, from left) McKenna Sovis, MacKenon Tyrrell and Olivia Bernard.

