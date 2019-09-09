OWOSSO MAYOR Chris Eveleth (right) opened the 2019 Labor Day Bridge Walk in Owosso on Monday, Sept. 2, with the assistance of Perry Mayor James Huguelet and Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson. More than 200 children, adults and dogs began their 3.5-mile journey to McCurdy Park in Corunna on Mayor Eveleth’s signal. This year’s Labor Day Bridge Walk was again sponsored by the Corunna-Owosso Meijer.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)