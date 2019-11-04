THE 2019 GLOW QUEEN COMPETITION kicked-off at Owosso’s Abiding in the Vine on Friday, Oct. 25. The fundraising competition will culminate in the crowning of the new Glow Queen at the D’Mar Banquet Center at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23. Two candidates have come forward.

Shown Friday evening are (center) Kathy Watson who is representing Angel’s Hands Outreach in Westown and Betty Caverson who is representing The Healing Nest in Corunna. Kara Perry is Watson’s acting campaign manager. Donna Kerridge is the campaign manager for Caverson.

(Courtesy Photo)