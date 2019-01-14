THE 2019 DURAND Winterfest Court was announced on Wednesday, Jan. 9, ahead of Winterfest Week, which runs from Monday, Jan. 14 through Friday, Jan. 18. The court includes 8th-grade representatives Callie Rochefort and Mason Wells, 9th-grade representatives Allyssa Lawrence and Aiden Baker, 10th-grade representatives Alivia Gilson and Hunter Spaulding, 11th-grade representatives Taylor Shannon and Jaylen Jones and 12th-grade representatives Devi Hodge, Megan Stine, Emma Wykes, Rachel Warren, Jake Callender, Denver Jewell, Dylan Freier and Simon Salaev.

The Winterfest schedule will culminate with a pep assembly and basketball game on Friday, Jan. 18. The 2019 Winterfest King and Queen will be announced during halftime of the basketball game against Montrose on Friday, Jan. 18. The Winterfest dance will be from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19 at Durand High School. The cost for the semi-formal dance is $10 per person. All 8th- through 12th-grade Durand students are invited to attend.

The Winterfest Spirit Days are as follows: Monday, Jan. 14 will be Pajama Day; Tuesday, Jan. 15 will be Jersey Day; Wednesday, Jan. 16 will be Twin Day; Thursday, Jan. 17 will be College Day; and Friday, Jan. 18 will be Blue and White Day.

Shown following the announcement of the 2019 Winterfest Court are court members (back row, from left) Aiden Baker, Hunter Spaulding, Denver Jewell, Dylan Freier, Jake Callender, Jaylen Jones and Simon Salaev, along with (front row, from left) Allyssa Lawrence, Alivia Gilson, Emma Wykes, Rachel Warren, Megan Stine, Devi Hodge, Callie Rochefort and Mason Wells.

(Courtesy Photo)