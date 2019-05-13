OLIVIA GRAHAM, a senior at Laingsburg High School, is the recipient of the 2019 Donald Cook Scholarship, which she received at the Cook Family Foundation U of M Scholarship Recognition Dinner on Tuesday, May 7. The scholarship was endowed by Bruce Cook’s grandfather, Donald Cook, who was the founder of the Cook Family Foundation.

In addition to being her class’s valedictorian and serving as class president or vice president for all four years of high school, Olivia also participated in soccer, basketball and cross country. Olivia plans to major in either political science, women’s studies or public health.

Shown with Olivia (center) on May 7 is (from left) Tom Cook, the executive director of the Cook Family Foundation, and Olivia’s father, Troy and mother, Shannon.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)