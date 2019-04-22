THE 2019 CURWOOD BEAUTIFUL BABY CONTEST was held Saturday, April 6. Five age groups were included in the judging, with a boy and girl in each category. The annual contest includes the two grand-prize winners riding in the 2019 Curwood Kids Parade on Friday, June 7.

Winners in the six to 11 month age group were William Ritter and Aislah Rose Kurzer and winners in the 12 to 13 month category were Clayton Nicols and Emery Bleisner. In the 24 to 35 month group, Aiden Zayas and Kaylee Kid were the winners. Mason Etchison and Jacey Chant took the 36 to 47 month group, while Dexter Walker and Natalia LeConte won in the 48 to 59 month group.

Ultimately, the 2019 grand-prize winners for the beautiful baby contest are Mason Etchison and Natalia LeConte, shown front and center with other members of the 2019 Curwood Festival court, including Miss Curwood MacKenon Tyrell (back row, center) and attendants McKenna Sovis and Oliva Bernard. The 2019 Curwood Princess is Anna Gobel (middle row, center) with her attendants, Katie Salander and Taylor Friend.

The event was organized and chaired by Tiffany Huff (right) and Emily Kozan (left).

(Courtesy Photo)