THE SHIAWASSEE Regional Chamber of Commerce presented the 2019 Citizen of the Year Award on Thursday, Jan. 24 to the founders of 100+ Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area (from left), Sue Ludington, Lisa Hood, Cindy Schluckebier and Becky Hartnagle. The award is the most prestigious award presented to a Shiawassee County resident, and is awarded to an individual who has demonstrated an active interest and significant involvement in community affairs in Shiawassee County, and has through their efforts contributed to the betterment of the community.

The group held its first meeting in February 2016 and will exceed $200,000 in donations in its 10th meeting, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 4 at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center in Owosso. During each meeting, the group votes to make a donation to a nonprofit organization in Shiawassee County.

The 100+ Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area has donated to the Child Advocacy Center (15,100), Welcome Home Veterans USA ($18,600), the Owosso Public Schools backpack program ($20,750), the Shiawassee Hope-Linc Food Pantry ($20,400), Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee County ($20,750), Hospice House of Shiawassee County ($21,00), SafeCenter ($22,000), the Shiawassee Free Medical Clinic ($22,500) and the Shiawassee Humane Society ($22,100).

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)