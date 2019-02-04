MARK AGNEW was formally presented with the 2019 Chairman’s Award by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC) on Thursday, Jan. 24. The Chairman’s Award is presented to an individual, business or organization that has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to the mission of the chamber. The Chairman’s Award is selected at the discretion of the chairman of the SRCC Board of Directors, Kevin Mauer.

Mauer called Agnew “a leader in the sign business in the mid-Michigan area,” and he praised the Owosso business owner for investing in the community by renovating the former Arc Shiawassee building on W. M-21 in Owosso. Mauer also commended Agnew for “leading the effort to resurrect the Cruising the Pits event in 2017 and for raising over $13,300 for the Child Advocacy Center in 2018.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)