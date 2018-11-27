More drop-off locations are being added daily. A comprehensive but always growing countywide list can be found by searching for the “Toys For Tots Shiawassee County” social media page.

• Bancroft: Windmill Point

• Byron: Byron Masonic Lodge

• Corunna: Dollar General, Family Farm & Home, LAFCU, McNeil St. Market, PFCU, Shiawassee County Road Commission, Shiawassee Dog & Gun Club

• Durand: AMVETS Post #2273, Bertha Neal Elementary, Blackmore Rowe Insurance, Changes Barbershop, Dollar General, D-Railed Bar & Grill, Durand Middle School, Graff Chevrolet, Fifth Third Bank, Jim’s Pizza, My Great Beginnings, PFCU, Randy Wise, Reed-Raymond VFW Post #2272, Teasers Hair Salon

• Elsie/Ovid: Elsie United Methodist Church, Huntington National Bank, Leonard’s Elementary, Melody’s Market, Memorial Healthcare (Dr. Huff), Ovid-Elsie Middle School

• Laingsburg: Laingsburg Elementary School, Laingsburg High School, Laingsburg Middle School, Laingsburg Public Library, J & H Family Store, Central Pharmacy, Subway

• Lennon: Baker Insurance Agency, Dollar General, Fringe Salon, Lennon Café, Lennon Community District Library, Lennon United Methodist Church, Midway Market, Pure Image Salon, Steiner Tractor Parts, TVC, VKT’s Barbershop

• New Lothrop: Arthur’s Pizzeria, State Bank, Talk of the Town Salon

• Owosso: 10 Computer, Advance Auto Parts, American Made Tattoos, Angels Hands Outreach, Argus-Press, Ashleigh’s Dance Shack, Becky’s Sewing & Alterations, Bigby Coffee, BJ’s Fine Foods, Cartronics/Wireless Zone, Chemical Bank, O Town Café, Owosso City Hall, D’s Party Store, Edward Jones-Peter Keay, Edward Jones Investments, Fairview Pet Center, Fifth Third Bank, Fresenius Clinic, Gilbert’s Hardware & Appliance, Greg & Lou’s Family Dining, GST Michigan Works!, Hardee’s/Red Burrito, House of Wheels, His and Hers Hometown Oddities, H&R Block/Hemenway Business Services, Independent Newspaper Group, It’s a Deli Thing, J’s Tux and Bridal Boutique, J & S Firestone, Korner Pub, Lance’s Bakery, LAFCU-West, McDonalds, Memorial Healthcare, Memorial Healthcare Cancer Center, Memorial Rehab, Moonbeam Bistro, New & Old Unique Treasures, Oliver Woods Retirement Community, Owosso Fire Department, Owosso Graphic Arts, PFCU, Planet Fitness, Premier Waste Services, Reeves, S & K Farm & Yard, Shiawassee Conservation Association, Shiawassee District Library, Shiawassee Family YMCA, Shiawassee Martial Arts Center, Shiawassee RESD Transport, Sobaks Medical, Sonoco, Tim Horton’s, Wells Fargo Advisors, WOAP

• Perry: Perry Memorial Rehab, Perry East Elementary, Perry High School, Perry Middle School, Signature Ford, McDonalds

• Vernon: Village Hair Shoppe