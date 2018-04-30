AVIANNA JACKSON stood outside the community room at the Shiawassee County Fairground after winning the title of 2018 Shiawassee County Fair Queen on Saturday, April 21. Jackson (2nd from left) is shown in a bright blue gown, standing beside her attendant, Savannah Taylor, in an ivory floral gown. Framing the girls on each side were Sarah Stickel, the 2017 queen, and her attendant, Madison Chmiko.

Stickel had shared earlier in the afternoon that one of her favorite duties as queen had been attending all of the parades and enjoying the children.

Jackson is 17 years old and is the daughter of Amy Zdunic Jackson and Rick Jackson. She is currently a senior at Corunna High School. Savannah Tahlor is 18 years old and is the daughter of Jannelle and Doug Taylor. She is a senior at New Lothrop High School.

The 2018 Shiawassee County Fair will be held Sunday, Aug. 5 through Saturday, Aug. 11.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)