AVIANNA JACKSON, the 2018 Shiawassee County Fair Queen, and her attendant, Savannah Taylor, presented new fair scheduling updates at Chamber AM on Tuesday morning. Both girls will be active participants throughout fair week from Sunday, Aug. 5 through Saturday, Aug. 11.

Dawn Reha from the Shiawassee County Fair board, highlighted a new entertainment group called “My Adventure Theater” that will be at the fair this year. She also talked about the popular National Assoc. of Show Trucks show that takes place from Friday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 5 with a spectacular light parade. Reha also mentioned the terrific success of the Junior Livestock and Small Animal auctions that contribute so greatly to the community.

Reha quoted Mother Teresa, saying, “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across waters to create many ripples.”

Other individuals that offered information during the Chamber AM included Brent Jones from SEDP who reiterated the necessity for local companies to find a “talent connection” and to continue to utilize local job fairs. Sarah Baker from Friends of the Shiawassee River (FOSR) also talked about the upcoming river clean-up event planned for 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 28, with three clean-up locations in Vernon, Corunna and Owosso. FOSR will also be hosting Paddle, Pizza & Pints on Sunday, Aug. 19 and the annual wine tasting event in September. For more on FOSR happenings, please call (989) 723-9062.

Trent Toney, Assist. Superintendent of Special Education for the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District (SRESD) also discussed the upcoming Tuesday, Aug. 7 election that includes a Special Education Millage Proposal (Restoration of Headlee Reduction) to “permit the continued levy by the intermediate school district” with a millage increase to .5882 for a 20 year period, therefore allowing the district to levy the rate of 4.2330 mills. Currently, SRESD services around 2,000 students.

