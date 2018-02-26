RELAY FOR LIFE OF SHIAWASSEE COUNTY hosted a campaign kick-off event in partnership with Memorial Healthcare at the Memorial Healthcare Auditorium on Monday, Feb. 19, with the announcement that the theme for 2018 is “Choose Hope.”

The organization has had a strong foothold in the county for 22 years, representing the survivors, caregivers, fighters, and heroes involved with the fight against cancer. More information is available at www.relayforlife.org/shiawasseecountymi.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)