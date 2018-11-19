THE SALVATION ARMY of Shiawassee County kicked off its 2018 Red Kettle campaign on Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Owosso citadel, with the help of Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth (center) and Pro-Tem Sue Osika joining Lieutenant Jonathan Tamayo for the ceremonial bell ringing that traditionally kicks off the annual fundraising campaign. Next to Lt. Tamayo is a poster containing the statistics from the 2017 Red Kettle campaign, which shows that the Salvation Army of Shiawassee County served 6,512 meals in its community kitchen, provided groceries to 665 families and provided shelter to 574 individuals, and they also housed the Marine Corps League Toy Store, which provided toys to 1,219 Shiawassee County children.

Red kettles can now be found throughout the community, at establishments such as Walmart and VG’s Grocery. To volunteer with the Salvation Army in Owosso, or for more red kettle locations, persons can visit www.salarmyowosso.org or call (989) 725-7485.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)