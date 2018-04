THE FIVE Plunge for Parks jumpers gathered on the dock at Hopkins Lake prior to the fundraising event on Saturday, March 17. Shown (from left) are Dan Oluitt, Justin Horvath, Randy Woodworth, Brandon Maike and Dan Loynes. Each jumper spent the weeks leading up to the Plunge collecting sponsors for the event, which raised more than $5,000 that will be used to construct a new skate park in Owosso.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)