THE MICHIGAN ASSOCIATION of Chamber Professionals (MACP) has recognized Jeff Deason, CEO/President of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, with the 2018 Michigan Chamber Professional award. Deason has a track record for outstanding contributions to the chamber of commerce industry and is a dedicated volunteer leader for MACP.

“It is an honor to recognize Jeff as an industry front-runner in Michigan,” noted MACP Director Anita Lindsay. “His contributions help raise the bar for our association and model excellence among chamber professionals.” Deason serves as secretary on the MACP Board of Directors and will be chairperson in 2020.

Deason earned his master’s degree in management, strategy and leadership from Michigan State University in May 2018 and serves on many boards in his community.

The Michigan Chamber Professional award has roots back to 1990 acknowledging professional development achievements and excellence in chamber of commerce careers. In 2014, the award was updated to recognize chamber professionals who have made significant accomplishments to advance the chamber of commerce movement in the prior three years, while maintaining professional development through continuing education. The recognition comes from a nomination by peers and selection by the MACP Board of Directors. The designation stands for three years.

(Courtesy Photo)