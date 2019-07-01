JOE FALZON, Signature Auto Group president, accepted the 2018 Lincoln President’s Award on Wednesday, June 26 at his Owosso dealership. Falzon, accompanied by Signature Auto Group Vice President Angie Falzon, was presented with the award – his third Lincoln President’s Award – by Lincoln Regional Manager Dawn Valeski (right) and Lincoln Brand Specialist David Neal. The Lincoln President’s Award was awarded to six Michigan dealerships that achieved the highest levels of sales, service, customer satisfaction and sales as measured by Sales Effectiveness during the 2018 calendar year.

“In order to achieve the President’s Award, dealerships must have exceeded customer expectations every day,” explained Neal. “The pursuit of excellence requires passion, tenacity and hard work. This prestigious award salutes those top performing Lincoln dealerships that embrace these philosophies, achieving among the highest levels of customer satisfaction – in both sales and service – in automotive retailing. Sales Effectiveness is also a key component.”

Falzon is the president of the Signature Auto Group dealerships in Perry and Owosso, and he has worked in car sales for 47 years, 27 as president. Upon receiving the award, Falzon thanked the dedicated Signature Auto Group team and shared, “Winning the President’s Award means a lot. This is a very distinguished award; I think we are one of six dealerships in the whole state to receive it. I am very honored.”

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)