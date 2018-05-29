THE SHIAWASSEE COUNTY Historical Society (SCHS) is pleased to announce the winner of the 2018 James Oliver Curwood Scholarship. Many applications were received for the JOC Scholarship award, from students throughout Shiawassee County, and the quality of the submissions was outstanding, according to SCHS representatives, who noted, “The personal statements and the letters of recommendation received were truly inspiring.” A scholarship committee comprising of the SCHS president and two members of the board of directors carefully reviewed each application.

The James Oliver Curwood Scholarship winner for 2018 is Hannah Marie Savage, a May 2018 graduate of Owosso High School. She is the daughter of Andrew and Lindsey Savage of Owosso. Hannah has continued to serve her school and community through leadership positions in the National Honor Society, OHS Symphony Band and Friends of the Shiawassee River Conservation Corps. In addition to a busy schedule of school activities, Hannah also works at a retail store in Owosso. Although Hannah has enjoyed her school years in Owosso, she is looking forward to beginning her studies at Grand Valley State University in the area of graphic design or engineering.

Hannah was presented with her scholarship check and certificate at the Owosso High School Class of 2018 Honors Convocation. The Shiawassee County Historical Society congratulates Hannah Savage on her scholarship and wishes her the best as she pursues her personal and professional goals. Hannah can be seen with SCHS Secretary Joyce Haak.

