THE 2018 GLOW OWOSSO PARADE stepped off from Fayette Square on Friday, Nov. 23 and went south down Washington Street in downtown Owosso. This year, the parade included over 20 entries. A $1,000 donation was awarded amongst the top seven groups. Those participants that garnered an award were the Shiawassee County Fair (7th-place), Faith Family Church (6th-place), First Congregational Church UCC (5th-place), the Auto Diesel Institute of Michigan (4th-place), Abiding in the Vine (3rd-place), Owosso High School Robotics (2nd-place) and the County Line Antique Tractor Club (1st-place).

Hundreds of people of all ages lined up along Washington Street to enjoy the parade on what turned out to be a relatively warm November evening. A number of downtown merchants remained open in support of all of the activities and to accommodate evening shoppers.

The annual 5K Glow Run/Walk, organized by Becky Dillon, took place prior to the parade. The top three participants in the 5K were Samuel Darling of Muskegon with a clock time of 18.28.4, Evie Wright of Corunna with 20.38.1 and Simon Freeman of Corunna with 23.11.9.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)