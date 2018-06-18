THE 2018 CURWOOD HERITAGE PARADE, held Saturday, June 9 in downtown Owosso, included almost 70 entries. The above photos represent just a few and include (in no particular order) Curwood Saga winners Aspen Mills and Brenna Kiesling, the Owosso Middle School 7th and 8th-grade band, the Owosso TMB, Sheriff Brian BeGole with members of the Shiawassee Board of Commissioners (Jeremy Root, Gary Holzhausen, Sheriff BeGole, Jeff Bartz, Dan McMaster and Brandon Marks. All except BeGole are running for re-election in 2018), Miss Curwood MaryKate Wright with court member Haley Rothe, Curwood Princess Nevaeh LeConte with court member Summer Walker, Brent Wesley escorting Mr. Owosso Dr. Gary Duehring, members of the Heart of Michigan Tractor Club and more.

(Independent Photos/Karen Mead-Elford)