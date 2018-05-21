THE 2018 CURWOOD BEAUTIFUL BABY CONTEST was held on Saturday, May 12 with grand-prize judging taking place at approximately 1 p.m. Five age groups of children were represented in the judging, with a boy and girl winner in each category. A record number of 60 children participated in the annual contest at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center in Owosso that culminates in the grand-prize winners riding in the Curwood Heritage Parade on Saturday, June 9.

Winners in the six to 11 month age group were Juliahna Warner and Bodhi Jones, and winners in the 12 to 23 month group were Emberlynn McOwen and Cable Andres. In the 24 to 35 month group, Brianna Williams and Troy Haven were the winners, while the winners of the 36 to 47 month group were Kenzie Braid and Dexter Walker. In the fifth age group, from 47 to 59 months, Katherine Jones and Hudson Fowler came in first.

The grand-prize winners of the 2018 Curwood Beautiful Baby Contest were Kenzie Braid, daughter of Danielle and Tom Braid, and Hudson Fowler, son of Rashell VanLuven and Tiras Fowler.

The winners were joined by Curwood Princess Nevaeh LeConte and court member, Summer Walker.

The judges of the contest were Bobbi Fuller and Sydney Brodeur. The event was organized by Tiffany Huff (chairman) and Emily Kozen (co-chair).

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)