THE 2018 BUDDY POPPY QUEEN SALE kicked off at the Owosso City Council meeting on Monday, May 7 with Mayor Chris Eveleth purchasing the first ceremonial poppy from Aspen Mills, representing the Owosso VFW Post 9455. Mills is a 10-year-old from Owosso, attending the Corunna Middle School, and after her first sale to Eveleth, she proceeded to sell her Buddy Poppy flowers to other council members.

In the above photo, Mills was selling a flower to Nathan Henne, city manager, while Elaine Greenway, who had just purchased her token flower, looked on.

The Buddy Poppy Sale is a two-week fundraising effort.

Later during the meeting, Henne outlined his project status report, which included highlights on the upcoming medical marihuana draft being outlined by the planning commission, discussions related to caring for the Curwood statue located beside Curwood Castle, information about the matching Owosso Skate Park Grant, and Request for Proposals (RFP) that have been received regarding the city-owned Osburn Lakes properties.

The next council meeting will be Monday, May 21.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)