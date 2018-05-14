GATHERED ON THE FRONT STEPS in front of Owosso City Hall shortly after the council meeting on Monday, May 7 were (from left) Ty, Kyle, Aspen, and Tammie Mills, Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth, and Owosso Post Chaplain Dave Dumond. Aspen Mills is the 2018 Buddy Poppy Queen for Owosso VFW Post 9455.

Eveleth purchased the first poppy in the annual fundraising effort and it can be seen in his shirt pocket. Earlier in the evening, Dumond had offered the opening prayer.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)