RICHARD KALISEK, the 2017 Shiawassee Conservation District Farmer of the Year, can be seen accepting his award during the Shiawassee Conservation District (SCD) Annual Dinner on Feb. 22. Shown following the award presentation is (from left) SCD Treasurer Larry Lee, SCD Vice Chair Duane Leach, Kalisek, SCD Director Amanda Martindale, SCD Director Josh Crambell and SCD Chair Tom Braid.

(Courtesy Photo)