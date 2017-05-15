A PROCLAMATION of the Owosso Mayor’s Office recognizing the kick-off of the 2017 Downtown Owosso Farmers Market season, was read out loud by mayor Chris Eveleth on Saturday, May 6.

Standing at the intersection of Exchange and Ball streets, Eveleth mentioned that the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market has run consecutively since 1974, and partly because of the dedication of Market Master Tracey Peltier over the previous seven years, the market has become a “staple of the Owosso community, and the must attend event every weekend.” He also discussed how the market is now recognized as the 2nd largest outdoor open-air market in Michigan.

Gathered for the event were (from left) Curwood Queen Kaitlyn Springsdorf, Owosso Historical Commission director Robert Doran-Brockway, DDA/OMS manager Josh Adams, Co-Market Master Karen Kong, Mayor Eveleth, Tracey Peltier, Representative Ben Frederick, and 2016 Owosso Ice Queen Sue Osika, Gizmo, Doran-Brockway’s small canine, was there as acting mascot.

A collaborative effort between the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market, the Owosso Historical Commission, Amphitheater, and the Shiawassee Arts Center will also now include a six-week long market and festival combination on the grounds of Curwood Castle Park starting Thursday, June 15.

Peltier and Kong were also awarded keys to the city in the morning ceremony.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)