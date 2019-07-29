PARTICIPATING IN THE CRUISE THE PITS Car Show on Saturday, July 20 in downtown Owosso for the first time were Matt and Tammy Rhodes. The Clio couple had brought in their 1964 Chevrolet Impala to the show. Their Impala still has the original engine and transmission. Matt purchased the vehicle in Silverwood just six months back.

The first Impala models were introduced in 1958 and were initially distinguished by a long wheelbase. In recent years, the Impala has become a common favorite at car shows.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)