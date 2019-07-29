DAVE SHATTLER OF GRAND LEDGE is shown in his 1959 Triumph during the Cruise the Pits Car Show last Saturday morning. Shattler is originally from Owosso and had returned to attend the car show and his 60th high school class reunion – an overall fun weekend.

He shared that he first became fond of the Triumph during school when a friend was gifted one and allowed him to test it out. The Triumph was the first production British vehicle model to use front disc brakes. The car has extremely low-cut doors, emphasizing a sporting roadster design.

The annual car show was quite a success with 101 participants.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)