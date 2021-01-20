On Tuesday, Jan. 12, Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan (GSHOM) and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) kicked off the 2021 Girl Scout cookie season nationally, during a challenging time when many Girl Scouts are selling in creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe. Even in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, girls are adapting their sales methods to share the joy of Girl Scout cookies through the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program – including taking contact-free pick-up and delivery orders through a new national collaboration with Grubhub.

Thinking outside of the cookie box, girls are also using Digital Cookie, which is a contactless web-based platform, where customers can order Girl Scout cookies online from local Girl Scouts. Through Digital Cookie, individual Girl Scouts create unique online storefronts where customers can shop and place cookie orders for fan favorites like Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Trefoils and more. Shipping is available, or customers can have their local Girl Scout deliver the cookies.

The platform also has on option to donate cookies to local Hometown Heroes. Last season, thanks to generous donations, GSHOM donated over 17,000 cookie packages and brought joy to front-line heroes in hospitals, nursing homes and COVID-19 testing centers, with hopes to exceed that number this year.

In addition to Digital Cookie, customers can also buy Girl Scout Cookies in person from local troops. With safety precautions in place, some troops are holding “drive-thru cookie booths” around town, where customers can order and pick up their favorite Girl Scout cookies without leaving their vehicles.

Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls as young as five years old are continuing to embrace their entrepreneurial spirits, stay connected to their communities and have fun learning new skills. And, the proceeds from each and every purchase stay local with the troop and its council to power Girl Scouts’ essential leadership programming.

To connect with a local Girl Scout to order cookies or to see a list of cookie booths in the area, visit gshom.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.

To register as a Girl Scout or volunteer, visit www.gshom.org.