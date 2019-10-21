MEMBERS OF BURNS GRANGE recently completed this year’s distribution of dictionaries to the 3rd-graders of Shiawassee County. Eight-hundred and forty-six books were handed out to 3rd-graders in Byron, Durand, New Lothrop, Corunna, Owosso, Ovid-Elsie, Morrice, Perry, Laingsburg, Laingsburg Christian and St. Paul in Owosso.

This year, Burns Grange gave out its 15,000th dictionary. Instead of honoring only one child as the recipient of the organization’s 15,000th dictionary, special stickers were put in the dictionaries to show that they were a part of those receiving the 15,000th dictionary, and a small gift was given to each of the students. This took place at Perry Elementary.

(Courtesy Photo)