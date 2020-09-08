A SPECIAL SURPRISE PARTY was held on Sunday, Aug. 30 at Harmon Patridge Park in honor of retiring Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC) President/CEO Jeff Deason and Karen Marumoto, exhibits director at the Shiawassee Arts Center. Deason and Marumoto – who have been involved with numerous community organizations – are planning a move to Hawaii.

Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth and a number of friends and community members coordinated a surprise farewell event through social media. Eveleth met up with Deason and Marumoto for some Shiawassee River kayaking, ending at Harmon Patridge Park just north of Owosso, where approximately 40 people had gathered outdoors to offer fond farewells.

A farewell gift was coordinated through Lorraine Austin, executive director of the Friends of the Shiawassee River. Contributions were collected to purchase a gift card for a local recreation shop in Hawaii.

State Rep. Ben Frederick and Sen. Tom Barrett were in attendance to honor Deason with a tribute from the state of Michigan in recognition of his hard work with SRCC, particularly the Armory project.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)